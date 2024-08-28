Back To Hogwarts: Draco Malfoy Star Tom Felton Reunites With Stunt Performer David Holmes And THIS Harry Potter Costar

Tom Felton had a Gryffindor vs. Slytherin cricket match with Harry Potter co-star Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom but what’s the verdict? On Tuesday, August 27, Felton shared a picture on Instagram featuring Lewis and former stunt performer David Holmes and announced that “Bloody Longbottom” won the match by one run!

The match was part of Holmes’—who got paralyzed working on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1—annual charity Cricket event titled the David Holmes Cricket Cup. The former stuntman took to Instagram to share details of the 15th annual charity.

The event first took place after he got paralyzed from chest down in an on-set explosion while filming the seventh installment of the Harry Potter anthology. The incident resulted in a debilitating spinal and life threatening injury.

"Over those 15 years, friends, family have gathered together in honor of just, me, which is amazing and raised money for charity, probably hundreds and thousands of pounds over the years," Holnes said in the video posted on his Instagram. Keeping the competition spirit alive, he pointed that Team Gryffindor is in the lead by 8-7 after their recent win.

In November 2023, Daniel Radcliffe collaborated with Holmes—who was primarily his stunt double in the films—to produce HBO’s documentary The Boy Who Lived. The title was in equal parts a reference to one of Harry Potter’s iconic lines and its literal interpretation referring to Holmes' survival after the fatal accident.

According to Holmes’ post and a GoFundMe campaign for the event, this year’s match raised money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Royal National Orthopedic Hospital in the U.K which treated him after his accident and named him ambassador for the hospital since 2013. Felton has also been attached to the hospital’s children's charity since 2015.

In an earlier social media post Holmes shared a snap of him with Lewis and Felton and revealed that the annual event has managed to raise over £100,000 for the U.K.'s Royal National Orthopedic Hospital over the years. He continues to share updates on the charity and few throwback posts here and there related to his accident and recovery.