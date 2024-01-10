Backstreet Boys’ AJ McClean and *NSYNC Joey Fatone announce their 'legendary' tour

AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys and Joey Fatone of *NSYNC, both emblematic figures of the '90s boy band era, continue to captivate fans with their post-boy band endeavors. McLean, known for his eclectic musical projects, and Fatone, with his ventures in acting and hosting, showcase their versatility beyond the stage. Despite friendly competition between their respective groups, the duo's camaraderie is evident in joint appearances and shared experiences. Now navigating different facets of the entertainment industry, McLean and Fatone remain iconic figures, leaving an indelible mark on the pop culture landscape that defined a generation.

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McClean and *NSYNC Joey Fatone ‘legendary’ tour

*NSYNC and Backstreet Boys are making a comeback, with Joey Fatone and AJ McLean gearing up for an exciting tour this spring. Following a report by Page Six , the duo officially announced their tour dates on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Fatone and McLean shared the upcoming tour schedule, and Fatone expressed his excitement, stating, "This is going to be fun!" McLean described the collaboration as "legendary."

Fans can anticipate a show filled with all their favorite hits, spanning different genres of music, including pop and rock. The tour is set to commence on March 15 at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, Calif. The concert promises a unique blend of “comedy, music and intimate conversations, as the guys will even share some never-before-told stories from their time on the road,” as per PageSix .

Joey Fatone and AJ McLean’s friendship

Joey Fatone and AJ McLean, longtime friends of decades, are not only bandmates but also share the common bond of being "girl dads." Their strong friendship is evident, and they connect on a personal level, both in their roles as fathers and in the shared experiences of their enduring careers. The source revealed, “They can relate to each other with the careers they have had and continue to have.”

Their camaraderie extends beyond the stage, with the ability to relate to each other's journeys in the entertainment industry. This shared understanding enriches their collaboration, making it more than just a musical partnership. This upcoming tour isn't the first time Fatone and McLean have joined forces. Last fall, they graced the stage together as part of the Joey Fatone & Friends’ Welcome to Tampa 90s’ Party, giving fans a taste of their dynamic musical partnership.

Fatone said in a statement, “I’ve known AJ as long as I’ve known my own band members. We’ve worked together in the past on one- off projects here and there, but never had the opportunity to create something together. This tour gives us the chance to combine the best of both musical worlds. I hope our fans are ready for a show that’ll take them on a journey through the magic of *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and everything in between.”

Fans eager to catch Joey Fatone and AJ McLean in action can mark their calendars for Wednesday, the day when tickets and VIP packages for the concert will be made available. The tour, filled with music, comedy, and intimate conversations, is set to wrap up on March 30 at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, Fla.

