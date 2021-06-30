Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean says 'insanity' faced by Britney Spears similar to Princess Diana

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean says he's "100 million percent" on the Free Britney train as he voices his support for the singer.

Britney Spears conservatorship testimony left a strong impact on everyone including her fans and acquaintances from the industry. Recently, fellow musician, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean addressed Spears' struggle during his interview with Pretty Messed Up podcast. The singer mentioned he absolutely supports Spears and stated that the conservatorship should have been stopped long ago. At one point, the Backstreet Boy also compared the singer's situation to the late Princess Diana.

Talking about the scrutiny faced by Spears as a pop icon, AJ stated that it was "sad to see" what happened to her over the years. He further added that her condition was no different than the Princess of Wales and said, "I would compare the level of insanity with Britney to what happened to Princess Diana.

AJ revealed that he knew Britney since her early days when she featured on The Mickey Mouse Club as she lived in the same apartment complex as him and referred to her as "the sweetest, sweetest girl." The Backstreet Boy further added that he hopes the conservatorship is put to an end soon as he said, "I do hope that the [resolution] is that this poor girl gets her life back. Just to be able to go to the grocery store by yourself, be able to go get a physical if you’re feeling sick", via The Mirror.

The singer also made it clear that while he knows only one side of the story, he is "100 million percent on the #FreeBritney train."

Ever since her recent testimony, Spears has been receiving a lot of support from the industry. Recently, her longtime friend Christina Aguilera also gave her statement as she called Britney's conservatorship, "unacceptable."

ALSO READ: Britney Spears tells paparazzi to 'f*** off' and leave her alone during Maui Vacay

Share your comment ×