Backstreet Boys Frontman Nick Carter Dismisses Sexual Assault Allegations; Attorney Calls Claims 'Outrageous'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual assault, alcohol and drug addiction, and deaths.

Nick Carter has stood his ground and pleaded innocence following the release of Investigation Discovery's Fallen Idols: Aaron and Nick Carter, which aired on Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28, respectively. The four-part documentary series features interviews with former Dream pop group members Melissa Schuman, Shannon Ruth, and Ashley Repp. The three women have filed individual sexual assault lawsuits against the Backstreet Boys frontman.

“These are exactly the same outrageous claims that led us to sue this gang of conspirators,” Carter's attorney, Dale Hayes Jr., told The Hollywood Reporter on his client’s behalf. “Those cases are working their way through the legal system now, and, based on both the initial court rulings and the overwhelming evidence, we have every belief that we will prevail and hold them accountable for spreading falsehoods,” he added.

For those unaware, we are providing a detailed report of all three cases against Nick Carter below!

Shannon Ruth, Melissa Schuman, and Ashley Repp vs. Nick Carter

Shannon Ruth filed a lawsuit against Carter in December 2022, accusing the singer of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. Ruth, per Forbes, notes that Carter allegedly chose her out of a line of fans seeking his autograph in 2001. Carter’s lawyer called the claims “not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue” at the time.

Singer and former member of the girl group Dream, Melissa Schuman, per the aforementioned publication, claims Carter sexually assaulted her in 2002. She reportedly publicly accused him of the same in 2018 before suing him in 2023.

Ashley Repp sued Carter in August 2023, alleging he sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2003, when she was 15 and he was 23. Repp claimed Carter and she had known each other as family friends. She accused the singer of giving her alcohol and infecting her with HPV.

Carter denies all the claims by all three women.

Fallen Idols also explores Aaron Carter’s mental health struggles and his sour relationship with Nick

Aaron Carter, for those who may not know, died of drowning after a drug overdose in 2022. As for his relationship with Nick Carter, it soured after Aaron publicly slammed Nick for “bullying these women with power and money” in 2019, following Schuman’s accusations against his brother.

Nick Carter, who had previously described their upbringing as “chaotic,” filed for a restraining order against his brother in September 2019, citing his “alarming behavior” and claiming he had threatened to kill his wife and his unborn child. The ID docuseries reportedly suggests Aaron Carter’s demise was impacted by online harassment he faced after his public fallout with his brother.

Per Forbes, both Nick and Aaron Carter have struggled with drugs and alcohol. Their sisters Leslie and Bobbie Jean, too, died of drug overdoses in 2012 and 2023, respectively.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, or any form of sexual abuse or domestic violence, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

