Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter & NSYNC's Lance Bass TEASE a Pride Month special collab

Famed boyband members, Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys and Lance Bass of Nsync have something special in store for fans.

Anyone who grew up in the 90s, we bet you pledged your loyalties to one of the popular boy bands and are either a Backstreet Boys or an NSYNC fan. Well, in case you were a fan of both the bands, it's going to be a double treat for you given that a few members of Backstreet Boys and NSYNC are coming together for a collab and we bet it's going to be huge.

Backstreet Boy's Nick Carter recently hosted an Instagram session with NSYNC member Lance Bass and the duo had a heartfelt conversation about everything including the days of their band rivalry. Saying that the "rivalry was fun", Bass and Carter further teased about a special project in the making that the duo will be making the big announcement in the coming week.

Without giving away much, Nick and Lance confirmed that they were working on something special together and that it was to honour Pride Month. Teasing their collab, Cater said, "Since it is Pride Month, I guess we can kind of tease something. What we're talking about doing…We can't give away too much. So basically, Lance, Joey, myself, A.J. maybe, we're just going to say we're going to be doing something special. We're going to announce it in the next week…And it's going to be huge. It's going to be really big and we're really excited."

Check out Nick Carter and Lance Bass' conversation Here

With Carter referring to it as "huge", fans of both the bands seem to have gone into a frenzy mode. Backstreet Boys and NSYNC fans are already rejoicing and it looks like Pride Month just got even brighter with this new collab announcement.

