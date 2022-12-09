Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter responds to underage rape allegations after fan files a lawsuit

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter was recently sued by a fan who claimed he sexually assaulted her in 2001. The singer has denied the claims in a statement released via his lawyer. As per a new lawsuit and a press conference held by the alleged victim and her lawyers on Thursday, the alleged victim has accused Nick of raping her when she was 17.

Nick Carter accused of sexual abuse

The now 39-year-old woman said in the press conference, "The last 21 years have been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me. Even though I’m autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe that nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what Nick Carter did and said to me." Ruth’s attorney Mark J. Boskovich also said there are three other women who are named in a joint lawsuit filed alongside Ruth. "Nick Carter has a long history of abusing women," the lawyer claimed.

Nick Carter's statement

The Backstreet Boys singer released a statement via his attorney denying all the claims and told Page Six, "This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue." The statement further also said, "Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize."

The recent assault claims against Carter come just weeks after the tragic loss of his younger brother Aaron Carter, who passed away on November 5.