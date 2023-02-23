Backstreet Boys to bring electrifying DNA World Tour to India this May; Deets Inside

Backstreet Boys are officially returning to the country after 13 long years! It’s time for pop music fans to awake and rejoice as one of the best-selling boy bands of all times is finally bringing its blockbuster DNA World Tour to the country in May. Scroll below to learn everything about dates, venue, tickets, and more! Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour: Date, venue, and ticket registration

Backstreet Boys’ upcoming DNA World Tour is brought by BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination along with Live Nation, for a two-day tour in the country in Mumbai and Delhi. For the India leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4th and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5th 2023. Registrations for the much-awaited concerts are now live exclusively on BookMyShow!

What to expect from the Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour The world tour of the iconic boy band comes after the release of their 10th studio album: DNA. Fans can expect to witness a magical production on stage filled with the best aesthetics, foot-tapping numbers, and dances. After entertaining fans for three decades, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand. The DNA World Tour will include power-packed performances of the band’s all-time hits such as I Want It That Way, Everybody (Backstreet’s Back), and As Long As You Love Me, along with the latest hits from their recent album ‘DNA’ including Don't Go Breaking My Heart, Chances and No Place, amongst others.

In May 2019, Backstreet Boys kicked off “The DNA World Tour” - the group’s biggest arena tour in 18 years, thanks to the astounding success of their #1 new album DNA. The DNA World Tour has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Fans can now get an insight into what went behind-the-scene of this tour in the documentary Making of the DNA Tour. The episodes will be available to watch on the band’s official YouTube channel. And now, it’s time for Indian fans to make the most out of this tour.

