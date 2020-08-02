Backstreet Rookie and It's Okay To Not Be Okay record impressive ratings; Once Again continues its reign

Backstreet Rookie's episode 14, It's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 13 and Once Again had the viewers in Korea hooked to the small screen on Saturday. Check out the ratings below.

It was one helluva Saturday night for Korean drama viewers! With Backstreet Rookie and It's Okay To Not Be Okay heading to its season finale, the ratings for both series witnessed a good rise in ratings on Saturday. Starting with Backstreet Rookie, the Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung starrer premiered its 13th and 14th episodes over the weekend. Via Soompi, Neilson Korea revealed that the pre-finale episodes began with a dip in the graph before it rose on Saturday night.

As compared to last Saturday, Backstreet Rookie Episode 13 recorded nationwide ratings of 5.7 percent and 7.4 percent. While the ratings dipped slightly, the 14the episode recorded a rise in ratings. It has been revealed that Backstreet Rookie Episode 14 has recorded an average rating of 5.4 percent and 8.0 percent for its two parts. The episode's rating marks Backstreet Rookie's highest ratings in two weeks.

Meanwhile, the shocking twists presented in It's Okay To Not Be Okay episode 13 also had viewers of the series glued to the television set. The Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji starrer has recorded an average nationwide rating of 5.7 percent and 6.2 percent for its two parts on Saturday night. The tvN drama is also headed to its finale as it airs its 14th episode tonight. Meanwhile, Once Again remained undisputed on Saturday night. Continuing its reign of being the most-watched drama on Saturday, the KBS 2TV recorded nationwide ratings of 25.7 percent and 30.1 percent.

