Backstreet Rookie bounces back from all time ratings with Ep 6; It’s Okay To Not Be Okay witnesses modest rise

Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung's Backstreet Rookie manages to draw audiences back to the series with its sixth episode. Seo Ye‑ji and Kim Soo‑Hyun's It's Okay To Not Be Okay witnesses a decent rise.

Backstreet Rookie is facing its share of controversies. The show began on the wrong foot, inviting numerous complaints. However, viewers continue to shower Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung with love. Although the Korean drama witnessed a fall -- hitting its all-time low -- with the premiere of its fifth episode, the series watched a rise on Saturday. Backstreet Rookie successfully drew audiences back on Saturday with its sixth episode. Via Soompi, Nielsen Korea revealed that the SBS drama recorded an average rating of 4.9 percent and 7.9 percent.

It is a notable rise against its Friday average ratings of 4.6 percent and 5.8 percent for its two parts. It was considered as the show's lowest, despite the drama's ratings sunk to 3.7 percent in the first half of its second episode. But the rise in the ratings is definitely going to bring a smile on fans' faces.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay has also witnessed a rise in ratings on Saturday, with its fifth episode. The Seo Ye‑ji and Kim Soo‑Hyun starrer recorded an average rating of 4.9 percent and a peak of 5.7 percent nationwide last week. The tvN drama witnessed a 5.2 percent and a peak of 5.6 percent rating. The show continued to hold on to its number one position across all channels. This includes public broadcast networks.

However, the two shows hardly came close to KBS 2TV’s Once Again. The K-drama continued to be the most-watched drama of Saturday nights as it scored average nationwide ratings of 23.2 percent and 28.6 percent. Which of these shows had your attention? Let us know in the comments below.

