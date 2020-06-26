Backstreet Rookie Controversy: Over 6000 complaints filed against Ji Chang Wook & Kim Yoo Jung starrer

Backstreet Rookie prepares to release its third episode today. However, the backlash against the content the Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung starrer showed in its premiere episode hasn't died down yet.

It seems like Backstreet Rookie's problems are not going to die down anytime soon. The SBS drama, which filled in the slot previously held by Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch, stars Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung in the lead. Having premiered its first and second episodes last weekend, the series has already found itself in the middle of a controversy. For the unversed, the K-drama is based on the webtoon Convenience Store Saet Byul by Hwalhwasan and Geumsagong.

The webtoon consists of adult content. The series adopted a few adult elements into the series and that hasn't gone down well with the Korean audiences. Earlier this week, Pinkvilla reported that viewers are demanding that the show be cancelled. Now, Korean news outlet PD Journal reported over 6000 complaints have been registered against the series. Korea Communications Standards Commission and the channel's site has received complaints regarding the show's inappropriate “sexual nature”.

A representative of the Korea Communications Standards Commission claimed, “The content will be reviewed." They said, "Viewers continue to file official complaints with us over the program. The assigned team will look over the concerns and review the content accordingly." The makers of Backstreet Rookie and SBS are yet to react to the backlash.

The controversy first made the headlines when viewers pointed out that the premiere episode objectified women and pointed out that it was inappropriate for the lead character, who plays a middle school girl, to physically engage with the lead character, who is 30 years old.

The first episode not only featured a kiss between the leading characters but it also featured a sex worker and half-naked women. Read all about it here: Backstreet Rookie lands in controversy right after its first episode; Viewers demand show be CANCELLED

Credits :PD Journal

Share your comment ×