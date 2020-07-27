Backstreet Rookie Ep 13 Promo: Ji Chang Wook aides Kim Yoo Jung as she gets beaten up for her sister's actions

While Kim Yoo-jung fell for Ji Chang-wook a long time ago, the latter is slowly falling for the former as well and we'll get to see their blossoming romance up, close and personal in Backstage Rookie Ep 13. Check out the exciting promo below.

*SPOILERS ALERT* The end of Backstreet Rookie Ep 12 saw Choi Dae-hyun's (Ji Chang-wook) ex-girlfriend Yoo Yeon-joo (Han Sun-hwa) trying to mend things between the two after she finds out how the former had given up his job to save her from getting fired. Moreover, Jung Saet-byul's (Kim Yoo-jung) younger sister Jung Eun-byul (Ahn Sol-bin) may have made a successful debut as a member of Fantasy Girls but she's also run into trouble with the mean girls' trio who is now blackmailing her with past photos that she was forced to click while in school.

In Backstage Rookie Ep 13's promo, we see Saet-byul getting beaten up by the mean girls while being tormented to pay them money on her sister's behalf. We then see a very concerned Dae-hyun comforting Saet-byul by telling her that he's going to be right next to her so she doesn't have to run away or hide from him. The pair share a warm embrace which leads to Saet-byul breaking down. On the other hand, Yeon-joo excitedly reveals to Dae-hyun that the chairman of GS25 wants to appoint him as an advisor at the head office which leaves the latter stunned as it's an offer he can't refuse.

We also see the badass side of Saet-byul come out full throttle when she beats up a bunch of guys. The closing few seconds of the promo see Dae-hyun and Saet-byul messing around with each other before they share a meaningful stare which we hope turns into a proper kiss as fans are really shipping the couple as endgame.

Check out Backstage Rookie Ep 13 Promo below:

We can't wait for the next episode!

What are you looking forward to the most in Backstage Rookie Ep 13? Let us know your theories in the comments section below.

