Backstreet Rookie finale records series best ratings; It's Okay To Not Be Okay sets new personal record

Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung's Backstreet Rookie and Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji's It's Okay To Not Be Okay kept audiences hooked with their respective finale and pre-finale episodes.

It was the curtain call for Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung as Backstreet Rookie ended its run on SBS. The webtoon-inspired Korean drama aired its finale episode on Saturday on a high note! Backstreet Rookie jumped way higher than its pre-finale episode aired on Friday to set an all-time personal viewership record for the drama with the finale. Via Soompi, Neilson Korea revealed Backstreet Rookie recorded an impressive average nationwide rating of 6.3 percent and 9.5 percent on August 8.

The episode witnessed a huge spike from its 15th episode rating of 5.2 percent and 6.9 percent for its two parts. Backstreet Rookie isn't the only series that bowed down this weekend. Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji's It's Okay To Not Be Okay also airs its finale episode this weekend. While fans are eager to find out how the series ends, the tvN drama reached its all-time high rating with its penultimate episode.

Neilson Korea notes It's Okay To Not Be Okay registered an average nationwide rating of 6.5 percent and a peak of 7.0 percent for its two parts. The series not only put up a fantastic show with the Saturday night episode but it also managed to break away from its steady 6 percent cap since its premiere. Meanwhile, Once Again continues its reign as the most-watched drama of Saturday nights with an average nationwide rating of 29.4 percent and 33.2 percent.

With Backstreet Rookie coming to an end, the slot will be filled by Joo Won and Kim Hee Sun‘s sci-fi action thriller Alice on SBS. It's Okay To Not Be Okay will bow down with the finale tonight.

