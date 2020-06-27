Backstreet Rookie: Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung starrer maintains solid ratings despite cancellation demands

K-drama Backstreet Rookie, starring Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung in the lead roles, maintained a solid ratings despite people demanding the series be cancelled. Read on to know more.

Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo starrer SBS drama Backstreet Rookie aired its third episode and received love from the viewers. After the premiere of its first two episodes earlier this month, the series found itself in the middle controversy and many K-drama fans demanded the series be cancelled. Korean news outlet PD Journal recently reported over 6000 complaints have been registered against the series. Korea Communications Standards Commission and the channel's site has received complaints regarding the show's inappropriate “sexual nature”.

However, despite the backlash, Backstreet Rookie’s ratings are going strong. According to Nielsen Korea, the broadcast of the romantic comedy series scored average nationwide ratings of 4.9 percent and 6.7 percent for its two parts, Soompi reported. The ratings peaked at 9.9 percent in the Seoul metropolitan area. Before the third episode aired on June 26th, the viewers voiced their concerns about adult content featured in the SBS drama. The series based on the webtoon Convenience Store Saet Byul by Hwalhwasan and Geumsagong.

Traditional K-drama series usually air at least four to six episodes, to develop the story, before the lead characters are featured kissing on screen. However, in this particular series, the lead characters ended up kissing in the very first episode. This scene did not go down well with the viewers, who pointed out that according to the plotline, the female lead character is still in the high-school while the male lead is 30-years-old. After the very first episode, the viewers demanded the series be cancelled because of its adult elements.

Credits :SoompiYouTube

