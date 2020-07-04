Backstreet Rookie: Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung's series ratings dip significantly in Ep 5 amid backlash

Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung's romantic comedy series, Backstreet Rookie, which has been receiving a ton of backlash from viewers, saw a major dip in ratings for Ep 5. Read below to know Backstreet Rookie Ep 5's average nationwide ratings for its two parts.

Backstreet Rookie has been under controversy from the time it replaced The King: Eternal Monarch, last month. Many viewers have complained about the sexual nature of the storyline, especially Jung Saet-byul (Kim Yoo-jung) and Han Dal-shik's (Um Moon-suk) characters. Reportedly, 6000 complaints have been registered against the series. However, the first four episodes have been getting above-average ratings as Ep 4 scored average nationwide ratings 8.3 percent and 9.4 percent for its two parts respectively, according to AGB Nielsen. It was the K-drama's highest ratings yet. However, Ep 5 has a different story to tell.

According to AGB Nielsen, Backstreet Rookie Ep 5 scored average nationwide ratings of 4.6 percent and 5.8 percent for its two parts. This is definitely a major dip from its previous episodes and one of their lowest ranking episodes to date. There's still Ep 5, which comes out today as we'll have to see if the Ji Chang-wook series continues to dip or comes back to its good numbers. It will be up for debate to know what the future of the K-drama would look like if the ratings continue in the downward trajectory.

What is your take on Backstage Rookie? Love it or hate it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Chang-wook will be celebrating his 33rd birthday tomorrow, i.e. July 5, 2020, and took to Instagram to share the special gift that was presented to him by his die-hard fans. A considerable donation of 650,000 won was given to charity to commemorate Chang-wook's special day and the Healer star was very appreciative of his fans' thoughtful gesture.

Credits :AGB Nielsen

