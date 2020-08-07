Backstreet Rookie: Ji Chang Wook, Kim Yoo Jung share the emotions they felt on the last day of drama's filming

Backstreet Rookie comes to an end this weekend. Before fans watch the curtain close on the series, Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung share their thoughts on the filming coming to an end.

This weekend marks SBS' drama Backstreet Rookie finale. The K-drama stars Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung in the lead. While fans wait to watch if the series gets a happy ending and opens the door for a season 2, the lead actors opened up about their thoughts crossing their minds on the last day of the series' filming. As reported by Soompi, Ji Chang Wook confessed he was feeling bittersweet as the cast and crew gathered for the series' final day of filming.

The actor, who plays a convenience store owner on the show, also thanked fans for watching the series and hoped they like the finale as well. "I had so much fun filming [this drama] for the past four months. I think the last day of filming was really bittersweet. I am so grateful to everyone who has enjoyed our drama. Please keep enjoying it till the end," he said. His co-star Kim Yoo Jung, who plays Jung Saet Byul in the drama, confessed she hasn't come to terms with the fact that the series has ended. "For our last day of filming, we were on set all day and I don’t think it really hit me that it was over. I remember every moment, from the first day I appeared at the convenience store to the two of us bickering and Jung Saet Byul’s action scenes," she said.

She went on to thank the drama's fans and the team who put the show together. "I want to express my gratitude to the cast, crew, and director who worked with me, and I also want to thank our viewers," she said.

