Backstreet Rookie: Ji Chang Wook & Kim Yoo Jung's show hilariously spoofs scenes from Bong Joon Ho's Parasite
Backstreet Rookie may be riddled with controversies ever since it began but the Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung series continues to showcase good ratings. Moreover, viewers are now getting invested in the love story between Choi Dae-hyun (Chang-wook) and Jung Saet-byul (Yoo-jung). *SPOILERS ALERT* At the end of Backstreet Rookie Ep 9, we see Yoo Yeon-joo (Han Sun-hwa) break up with Dae-hyun, that leads to his downward spiral. Although, Dae-hyun gets some much-needed support form Saet-byul.
However, Kim Hye-ja (Kyeon Mi-ri), Yeon-joo's mother wants to belittle Dae-hyun and his family to such an extent that he never gets back together with her daughter. She does this by getting USD 20,000 worth of insurance from Gong Boon-hee (Kim Sun-young), Dae-hyun's mother and employing Choi Yong-pil (Lee Byung-joon), Dae-hyun's father as Yeon-joo's personal driver. When Dae-hyun finds out the truth, there's a ton of emotional scenes between the family that will leave you teary-eyed. But, we can't ignore the hilarity that ensued prior to the heartbreak, by spoofing Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning film, Parasite.
Whether it be Yong-pil recreating the iconic Jessica Jingle or even his driving test conducted by Hye-ja, there were plenty of scenes that mirrored Parasite. Hye-ja also revealed that the reason why she fired her previous driver was that he lived in the semi-basement of his house and smelled like dirty rags.
Check out some of the hilarious Parasite references in Backstreet Rookie Ep 10 below:
Hilarious, indeed!
What did you think of Backstreet Rookie Ep 10?