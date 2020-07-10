Backstreet Rookie: Ji Chang Wook starrer under review after receiving HIGHEST no. of complaints in last year

While Backstreet Rookie prepares to air its seventh episode, the SBS drama continues to tackle the controversy that made the headlines as soon as the first episode aired.

Backstreet Rookie is set to premiere its seventh episode tonight. While avid fans of the show look forward to it, the series struggles to shake off the controversy it landed in with the premiere episode. The SBS Korean drama, starring Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung in the lead, landed in the lap of controversy after it featured a few controversial scenes. Viewers flooded the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KOCSC) office with complaints against the show. It was reported that the show had received over 6000 complaints within three days of its premiere.

For the unversed, the first episode featured several eyebrow-raising moments. For example, there were camera angles that objectified women in the series. In another instant, the lead character finds himself in a sex worker's room. The events unfolded after were dubbed as humourous moments but a few viewers weren't on the same page as the writers. The series has also shown an author moaning while drawing an explicit webtoon of a woman and more.

Since the drama has been promoted as a family romantic comedy, the visuals were very extremely bold for the audience. This lead to viewers demanding the show be cancelled. While the makers are yet to react to the backlash, KOCSC has put the show under review for it has received the highest number of complaints a K-drama in the past one year. According to a Media Today, KOCSC has received 6,384 civil complaints against Backstreet Rookie. A Korea Communications Standards Commission (KOCSC) representative said, “This is the program that has received the greatest number of civil complaints in the last year. Even without limiting the time period, it is definitely one of the greatest numbers of complaints received.”

Soompi reported KOCSC’s subcommittee held a meeting this week where they discussed listening to a “statement of opinion” from the show's production team after determining that the first episode violated broadcasting regulations including “maintaining class” and “broadcasting language.” The international entertainment news portal explained that the process of conducting a "statement of opinion" sees the representative of the broadcasting company presenting their explanation for creating the content in question. "This was decided by all five members of the deliberation committee," the report said.

Committee member Park Sang Soo explained the reason the show has invited numerous complaints was that the webtoon the series has been inspired by was rated above 19 years old. But the makers tried to change the content which could be viewed by audiences above the age of 15. "However, they were careless when it came to things like editing. Language that was heavily sexually suggestive and lewd were used indiscriminately. Although it is a drama, the ethical and emotional harm to teenagers is great.” Another committee member also added, “It does not appear to be a 15+ rating," Park Sang Soo said.

Committee member Kang Jin Sook addressed the portrayal of women on the show. Jin Sook pointed out that given the series has "many problematic scenes" with women in the centre of it. “When looking at the webtoon, female teenagers are sexually objectified through the perspective of men. Since that webtoon was used as the original work, the drama also has many problematic scenes commodifying women,” Kang Jin Sook said. Chairwoman Heo Mi Sook asked if the Backstreet Rookie could really be watched with family. “The directing used in the webtoon is felt in various places of the drama. There is a fundamental problem.”

Backstreet Rookie wasn't the only show that has been mired with controversy in recent times. tvN's It's Okay To Not Be Okay found itself receiving complaints with regard to a few bold scenes featured in the third and fourth episodes. Fans called out the female lead character (played by Seo Ye Ji) of "sexual harassing" the male lead character (played by Kim Soo Hyun). Over 50 complaints regarding the show were previously reported. A few viewers also took to Twitter and shared their opinion on the scene.

