Backstreet Rookie lands in controversy right after its first episode; Viewers demand show be CANCELLED

Backstreet Rookie has premiered just two episodes and viewers are already demanding the series be cancelled. Here's why the show has landed in controversy.

Over the weekend, two new Korean drama series began airing in South Korea. One saw the return of Kim Soo Hyun to the small screen following his military training with It's Okay To Not Be Okay and the other was Backstreet Rookie. The SBS series filled in the slot previously held by Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch. Backstreet Rookie stars Ji Chang Wook (Choi Dae Hyun) and Kim Yoo Jung (Jung Saet Byeol) in the lead. While the series has merely aired two episodes, it has already found itself in between a controversy.

For the unversed, Backstreet Rookie is based on the webtoon Convenience Store Saet Byul by Hwalhwasan and Geumsagong. The webtoon is infamous for its adult content. While fans were concerned over how the raunchiness would be handled by the show, it seems like they are not all for it. Following the premiere of the first episode, K-drama viewers demanded the series be cancelled.

In a traditional K-drama series, it takes at least four to six episodes before the lead characters are seen kissing on screen. However, Backstreet Rookie featured a kiss in the first episode. The female lead character is still in the high-school while the male lead is 30 years old. That wasn't the only scene that left audiences eeked.

Another portion of the first episode, the lead character ends up in a sex worker's room. Dae Hyun's reaction to the events, which was treated with humour by the makers, did not go down well with the viewers. A few also pointed out that the episode objectified women. Given that the drama was promoted as a family-oriented, romantic comedy, the visuals were very extremely bold for family viewing. Viewers took to social media and shared their dismay over the first episode and demanded the series' cancellation.

