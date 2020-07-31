Backstreet Rookie receives warning from KCSC over provocative and inappropriate scenes

After over 6000 complaints about the content of Backstreet Rookie were filed by viewers, Korea Communication Standards Commission issued a warning against the Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung starrer.

Backstreet Rookie was under fire when the SBS drama premiered the first two episodes. Over 6000 complaints were filed against the Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung starrer after the initial few episodes featured the underaged female lead cast member kissing the lead character who was almost 30 years old. The South Korean drama also received criticism for objectifying women in a few scenes. Following the complaints, it was reported that the Korea Communication Standards Commission will be reviewing the situation. It has now been reported that Backstreet Rookie has received a warning from Commission.

According to The Korea Herald, Backstreet Rookie has been issued a warning for broadcasting provocative and inappropriate scenes. The KCSC has pointed out that an underage female high school student kissing an adult male stranger while asking him to purchase a box of cigarettes is against the television regulations. "In the process of producing an R-rated webtoon into a TV series with a rating of 15 years old and older, the drama production team has shown that it lacks consideration in portraying different genders and produced contents that can cause viewers discomfort and aversion,” the KCSC said.

The report added that the warning is considered a penalty for the broadcaster for it impacts the KCSC’s annual broadcast evaluation points for license renewal. In this context, the broadcaster is SBS. At the time, the channel recommended the production team deletes a few inappropriate scenes. The committee also added that the production team had the opportunity to make changes to the episode when they received conditional approval from SBS’ review team.

"The warning was inevitable as the TV series repeatedly featured slang words and swear words,” the KCSC added. Earlier this month, a KCSC representative had revealed that Backstreet Rookie has received the highest number of complaints in the past year. “This is the program that has received the greatest number of civil complaints in the last year. Even without limiting the time period, it is definitely one of the greatest numbers of complaints received," the rep said at the time, via Soompi.

Backstreet Rookie has been inspired by a webtoon of the same name. The webtoon was rated above for viewers above the age of 19 years. However, the series attempted to tone down the content for viewers above 15 years old. But the adaptation did not adhere to the television guidelines. "However, they were careless when it came to things like editing. Language that was heavily sexually suggestive and lewd were used indiscriminately. Although it is a drama, the ethical and emotional harm to teenagers is great," a Committee member said at the time. Read more about it here: Backstreet Rookie: Ji Chang Wook starrer under review after receiving HIGHEST no. of complaints in last year

Meanwhile, Backstreet Rookie will be airing its 13th and 14th episodes this weekend. Inching towards the season finale, Backstreet Rookie has already seen Choi Dae Hyun (by Ji Chang Wook) realise his attraction towards Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung). Fans watched him accidentally call Jung Saet Byul “someone special” before he corrected himself and said she was “a special employee.” We also saw his jealous side spring up.

In stills released from tonight's episode, the new episodes of the weekend hint at both the characters growing closer to each other. The episodes will watch a stressed Jung Saet Byul alone in the back of the store. Choi Dae Hyun finds his way to her and embraces her while she controls herself from falling apart. While fans are eager to find out how the events between the two pan out, the local ratings have been fluctuating over the past few episodes. As per Neilson Korea, the drama's 12th episode recorded a rating of 7.8 percent and a peak of 8.4 percent. Whereas the 11th episode recorded an average rating of 8.6 percent.

It is to see if Backstreet Rookie could beat its personal best record before it bows down. What has been your favourite part of the series yet? Let us know in the comments below.

