Backstreet Rookie records its highest rating despite complaints; It's Okay To Not Be Okay remains steady

Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung led Backstreet Rookie has recorded its highest ratings on Saturday after witnessing a drop on Friday. It's Okay To Not Be Okay maintained a steady hold on Saturday.

Although Backstreet Rookie has been in the spotlight with over 6000 complaints regarding the premiere episode filed with the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KOCSC), the series is witnessing a steady rise in ratings over the past few episodes. The SBS drama stars Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung in the lead. With the premiere of the series' eighth episode, Backstreet Rookie recorded its highest viewership yet. Via Soompi, Nielsen Korea revealed the Korean rom-com recorded an average nationwide rating of 5.5 percent and 8.7 percent for its two parts on Saturday.

The peak in viewership was recorded a day after the series witnessed a slight drop in ratings. Friday's episode of Backstreet Rookie scored an average nationwide rating of 4.8 percent and 6.6 percent for its two parts. On the other hand, It's Okay To Not Be Okay maintained a steady viewership with its seventh episode premiere on Saturday. The tvN drama scored an average rating of 5.6 percent and a peak of 5.8 percent. The Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji starrer recorded an average nationwide rating of 5.6 percent and a peak of 5.9 percent on Sunday.

While the two shows continue to draw audiences, Once Again has again become the most-watched drama on Saturday nights. The KBS 2TV show recorded average nationwide ratings of 24.6 percent and 29.6 percent for its two parts on Saturday. What caught your attention on Saturday? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

