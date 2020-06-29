Backstreet Rookie soars despite backlash, It's Okay To Not Be Okay peaks; Once Again records solid rating

Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung starrer Backstreet Rookie and Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji's It’s Okay to Not Be Okay witnessed an increase in viewership over the weekend. But Once Again ruled.

There might be 6000 complaints against Backstreet Rookie but avid fans of Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung are showing their support towards the new SBS drama. As a result, the Korean show has been recording an increased rating in South Korea. As reported by Nielsen Korea, Backstreet Rookie recorded an average nationwide rating of 4.6 percent and 8.3 percent for its two parts, on Saturday with its fourth episode. The rating has been higher than the third episode, aired on Friday, making the Saturday ratings the show's new personal record.

On Friday, the show recorded average nationwide ratings of 4.9 percent and 6.7 percent for its two parts, with a peak in 9.9 percent in the Seoul metropolitan area. Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji's It’s Okay to Not Be Okay also watched a rise in viewership. On Saturday, the drama recorded an average nationwide rating of 5.9 percent and 6.9 percent.

Soompi reported that the love story set against the theme of mental health awareness took the first spot across all channels —including public broadcast networks— among demographic of viewers aged between 20 to 49. The tvN drama witnessed a slight drop on Sunday, recording rating of 4.9 percent and a peak of 5.7 percent nationwide. However, it still managed to hold on to the first place in its time slot across.

But the two shows' ratings came nowhere close to KBS 2TV’s Once Again. The series continued to be the most-watched drama of Saturday nights. It scored 23.6 percent and 28.0 percent average nationwide ratings. On Sunday, the show reached a new all-time high in viewership with 28.5 percent and 32.2 percent average nationwide ratings.

Which show impressed you'll over the weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

