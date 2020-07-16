  1. Home
Backstreet Rookie Spoiler: Post Kim Yoo Jung's real estate scandal, Ji Chang Wook to be a scam artist's target

*SPOILERS ALERT* In the upcoming episodes of Backstreet Rookie, we'll see Choi Dae-hyun (Ji Chang-wook) facing a crisis that could ruin the reputation of his convenience store. Moreover, Jung Saet-byul (Kim Yoo-jung) will be worried about her former boss and love interest, who tries to put on a brave face by greeting her with a smile.
4851 reads Mumbai Updated: July 16, 2020 02:30 pm
Backstreet Rookie's upcoming episodes will see trouble brewing for Choi Dae-hyun (Ji Chang-wook) that could dampen his convenience store's reputation.Backstreet Rookie's upcoming episodes will see trouble brewing for Choi Dae-hyun (Ji Chang-wook) that could dampen his convenience store's reputation.
*SPOILERS ALERT* Things are going to be anything but good for Cho Dae-hyun (Ji Chang-wook) in the upcoming episodes of Backstreet Rookie as he is going to face a crisis so big that his convenience store could be in major jeopardy. Viewers are aware of the real estate scandal that Jung Saet-byul (Kim Yoo-jung) had to suffer through which made her homeless while currently being taken under the wing of Dae-hyun's family home. For now, it will be Dae-hyun who will have trouble coming his way which will be more impactful than Saet-byul quitting her job at his store.

According to Soompi, Dae-hyun will be the target of a scam artist who will make a scene lying that the humble man sold him expired food in his store. To make matters worse, the scam artist will file a complaint with the company's headquarters, where Dae-hyun's girlfriend Yoo Yeon-joo (Han Sun-hwa) currently works at. He will be in a great deal of stress as the scam artist will demand him to pay up in order to settle the matter. With Dae-hyun in such a difficult predicament, Saet-byul will be worried about her former boss and love interest as she looks on from the sidelines. When she sees him from outside the store with concern, Dae-hyun tries his best to put on a brave face and greet her with a smile, while trying to assure Saet-byul that he has his own way of resolving the issue.

Let's face it; Saet-byul will eventually get involved to prove Dae-hyun's innocence but we wonder if the latter does have a trick up his sleeve to reveal the scam artist's bogus claim.

How do you think Cho Dae-hyun is going to get out of this grave situation in the upcoming episodes of Backstreet Rookie? Let us know your theories in the comments section below.

Credits :Soompi

