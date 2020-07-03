Backstreet Rookie star Ji Chang Wook is floored by his fans' handsome donation to charity as his birthday gift

Ji Chang-wook, who continues to mesmerise us with his 'guy-next-door' act in Backstreet Rookie will be turning 33 on July 5, 2020. As a gift from his fans, 650,000 won was contributed to charity in his name. Check out the handsome actor's endearing Instagram post below.

Ji Chang-wook, who became an instant fan-favourite with his lead act in popular shows like Healer and Suspicious Partner, continues to leave us mesmerised with his recent outing, Backstreet Rookie. Also starring Kim Yoo-jung, Backstreet Rookie traces the love story between a convenience store manager Choi Dae-hyun and his part-time employee, Jung Saet-byul. Initially, there were several complaints against the K-drama but the ratings have been going higher with every episode.

Chang-wook's popularity continues to soar nonetheless as fans adore the actor for his 'guy-next-door' act. Moreover, as it's the handsome actor's 33rd birthday on July 5, 2020, his fans decided to do something extremely special as a birthday gift. Taking to Instagram, Chang-wook posted about his fans' handsome contribution of 650,000 won to charity. The certification read as, "With the deep gratitude and respect, this Certificate of Appreciation is hereby granted to Ji Chang-wook and his fans for the support of our organisation's charitable efforts for children with disabilities. Your contribution brings hope and joy as well as makes a fulfilling and meaningful life with others."

Moreover, Chang-wook posed with the bouquet gifted by his fans while looking dashing in a black suit. His gummy smile showed just how overwhelmed he was with the thoughtful gesture. We also might be looking into it too deeply but we can't help but compare the flowers to the one Dae-hyun gifted Saet-byul for being the employee of the month in Backstreet Rookie. "It means admiration, gratefulness and faithfulness," Dae-hyun had shared with Saet-byul.

Check out Ji Chang-wook proudly flaunting his fans' thoughtful 33rd birthday gift below:

Loosely translated to English, Chang-wook's caption reads as, "In commemoration of my birthday, my fans have such a good heart. You guys are wonderful. I learn a lot from you. Thank you and I love you."

An extremely heartwarming birthday gift, indeed!

Credits :Instagram

