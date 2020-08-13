Backstreet Rookie star Ji Chang Wook talks about the MAJOR difference between his life in the 20s and 30s

Ji Chang Wook, who was recently seen in Backstreet Rookie, opened up about his life in the 20s and 30s, his goals and his approach towards acting today.

Ji Chang Wook recently bowed down as Backstreet Rookie came to an end over the weekend. The actor was seen sharing the screen with Kim Yoo Jung in the SBS drama. While fans showered the actor with love over his portrayal of a convenience store owner character, they are now preparing to Love Laws of City Men and Women. The actor will make us go weak on our knees yet again, and this time around, he will star opposite Descendants of the Sun actress Kim Ji Won in the series.

As we wait for more updates on the promising project, Ji Chang Wook opened up about his life in the 20s and 30s, his goals and his approach towards acting today. Via Soompi, the actor participated in a "Seoul Travel Story” photoshoot for NewBIN AR where he spilled the beans. The actor, who is in his early 30s, reflected that his 20s left him feeling "impatient in part. However, life has changed since he stepped into the new decade of his life.

"I felt impatient in part when I was in my 20s, but now I’ve definitely become more relaxed," he said. The Healer star added that he wants to be closer to his fans via online content. "Lately there are many different kids of content channels and things are also faster, so I want to show myself a lot," he said. The actor has been active on Instagram, entertaining fans while also keeping them updated about his whereabouts.

Apart from his plans, Ji Chang Wook also said he is approaching his profession differently. Rather than trying to satisfy everyone, I think that if I show how I’m working hard at the things I enjoy and that I’m good at, then there will be people who like that," he said.

