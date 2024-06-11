Bad Boys 5: What Is The Only Condition Where Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Return?

Will Smith made a comeback and in a way. His latest feature Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth installment is shining at the box office after a rough phase of Hollywood movies this summer. But are the leading men thinking of the fifth in the franchise? Well, they have some good news for the fans, but we also need to keep one thing in mind that they have kept one condition to comeback for the subsequent flick.

Will Smith and Martin Larence have one condition for a fifth Bad Boys movie

Bad Boys all movies have been a great success as it grossed over $800 million worldwide collectively. The latest part debuted to USD 56 million in the U.S. and USD 105 million at the global market.

And, one query at such a time and success is certain; i.e. will there be a next in the highly successful action movie franchise? The lead Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have answered.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, both actors acknowledged their eagerness to revisit the beloved characters, but with a few conditions. Smith mentioned that younger actors would need to take on more of the stunts. He expressed that the world and characters of Bad Boys are a joy to be with, and working on the movies feels like being at home.

However, he emphasized the importance of having a meaningful reason to make a sequel, saying, "I never wanted to be one of those dudes who make sequels just because people will go." He added that he wants the characters to develop in interesting, fun, and possibly even helpful ways. Smith believes the current movie has a significant story worth sharing, stating, "Is there something that can happen in these characters' lives that is worth asking people to go to a movie theater for? And with this movie, the answer is a resounding yes."

Lawrence shared that making these movies is always a lot of fun, and it's important to give the fans what they want. He and Smith enjoy working together, and as long as there is demand from the fans, he is willing to continue. Lawrence noted, "We’ll have to see. You know I never say never, but it also has to make sense. If the fans ask for it, you know we could be back."

Smith and Lawrence gave hint at one last ride in the Bad Boys franchise

The legendary duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, behind the Bad Boys franchise, is leaving fans wanting more following the release of the fourth movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. With a history dating back thirty years to the original film from 1995, the actors are aware of their old age but aren't quite ready to say goodbye.

“We might have one more in us before we hand it off,” the King Richards star told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere while adding that Hollywood has a lot of “young seeds” to take over the franchise.

"The back ain't went out quite yet, so before we do that — we ain't going to pass it off just yet," said Lawrence, echoing a similar stance. He joked about his back, suggesting that he plans to continue as the series' lead actor for as long as he is fit.

