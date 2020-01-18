Bad Boys For Life Box Office Collection Day 1: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence might become second best MLK opener

Bad Boys For Life Box Office Collection: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer has broke the preview records of American Sniper, Ride Along and Ride Along 2.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys for Life's box office collection report is here. The movie may become the second-best or the best MLK weekend opening of all-time at the box office. As per Deadline's report, the estimated collection of four-day gross could be around USD 63 million to 67 million. And as per the same reports, the movie has already minted around USD 23 million on its opening day.

The preview collection of the movie was also record-breaking with a collection of more than USD 6.36 million. For the unversed, it was previewed at 3154 theaters and is made on USD 90 million budget. The action-comedy broke the preview collection record of American Sniper. They had collected USD 5.3 million during previews. However, the movie's four-day total was USD 107.2 million. The movie has surpassed Ride Along and Ride Along 2' preview collections as well. Part one had collected USD 1.1 million back in 2014 and part two had collected USD 1.3 million. After American Sniper, Ride Along is the second-highest opener over the MLK holiday with USD 48.6 million, while Ride Along 2 is fifth with USD 41 million.

Check out the Bad Boys for Life's trailer right here:

Sony was expecting the opening of Bad Boys 3 to be around USD 38 million, however, post the preview collections, the projections are around USD 50 to 56 million by them. Speaking of the other releases, Dolittle's collections are quite low and is no threat to Bad Boys, however, 1917 is taking cash registers by storm, thanks to good reviews.

Talking about the Bad Boys for life, the same is the sequel to 1995’s Bad Boys and 2003’s Bad Boys II. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith and Doug Belgrad, the movie is getting a positive critical reception.

Credits :Deadline

