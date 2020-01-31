Bad Boys For Life Guide: Here’s everything you need to know about the Will Smith, Martin Lawrence film

Bad Boys For Life Guide has hit the theatres and while you book your tickets, here’s a list of everything you need to know about the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer.

Considering the first two films of this franchise were a hoot, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence had to do another one. Especially for the sake of their fans, who had been waiting for the film for the past 16 years! Remakes are always a risky dive because sometimes filmmakers fail to give their audience exactly what they want after the first movie. However, that was never a problem for the Bad Boys franchise. The second film, Bad Boys II, which released in 2003, turned out to be just as epic as the 1995 Bad boys and people are expecting nothing less from the latest one.

It’s been a decade since we last saw Detective Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Detective Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) in action, and about two decades since they were first introduced to us. While the latest film has various things in common with the last two parts, a lot of new elements have been added to the thriller-crime movie to make it a fresh experience for its audience. Here’s a list of everything you need to know about Bad Boys For Life.

Why did it take so long?

The much-anticipated film had been in development for years and it faced various obstacles before finally going on floors. In 2008, Michael Bay, who directed the first two films of the franchise and was expected to work on the third one as well, dropped out of the project, reportedly as a result of some creative differences with Smith. Instead of Bay, the film has been directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Their directing credits included episodes of FX’s drug drama Snowfall and have been hired for Beverly Hills Cop 4. The movie was scheduled to release in 2017 but was pushed back to January 2018 to avoid competition with Wonder Woman. After a long phase of negotiation with Sony, the film finally went into production in January 2019.

Returning cast

In addition to Smith and Lawrence, the film features two other actors who were a part of the first two films. Joe Pantoliano is returning as Captain Howard because you can’t have Bad Boys without a supervisor who keeps yelling at the two officers for all the damage they do in the city. Also making her third franchise appearance is Theresa Randle. The actress will play the role of Marcus’ wife, Theresa Burnett.

New cast members

Considering the film’s massive fan base, various famous celebrities have joined the latest film including Vanessa Hudgens. The High School Musical star, according to Variety, is playing a member of the Miami police elite AMMO unit that collides with the old school Bad Boys. The film will also feature DJ Khaled, who is playing a character named Manny the Butcher, and Paola Nuñez, who has joined the firm as a criminal psychologist. Musician Nicky Jam has joined the film as one of the villains.

Plot of the movie

The film finds detectives Lowrey and Burnett at a point when they’ve taken on different paths in their lives. They decided to work together one last time after an assassination attempt on Mike Lowrey and try to bring down the mysterious assassin who is linked to the detective’s past. The plot of the latest Bad Boys film also revolves around a drug lord named Armando Armas. Reportedly, before they were due to start shooting the film, Smith and Lawrence binge-watched their first two movies to prepare for the latest one. The film was shot in Miami and Atlanta

Check out the trailer here:

