The World’s Hottest Tour 2022: Upcoming Bad Bunny concerts after Houston

The World’s Hottest Tour: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, popularly known Bad Bunny, is here on the 2022 Reggaeton Tour. This is the first tour of this 28-year-old Puerto Rican throughout America. With 43 scheduled concerts, the next two concerts will be held at Medellin. If you are ready to groove to dance songs, here is all you need to know about his upcoming concerts for the new Bad Bunny album.

The first of two massively successful concerts by Bad Bunny were held at Minute Maid Park which were non-stop parties. Being called the World's Hottest Tour, suits the event as the events were definitely hot! Bad Bunny is one of the biggest music stars right now. In fact, he is one of the most streamed Spotify artists since 2022. He was the first Latin act to win the MTV Video Music Award for artist of the year.

Bad Bunny Concert 2022: Concert Dates

The Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny will be hitting the road to promote his new album and here are the dates of his next concerts.

Bad Bunny - Minute Maid Park - Houston, TX - September 2

Bad Bunny & Alesso - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX - September 7

Bad Bunny & Alesso - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX - September 14

Bad Bunny & Alesso - RingCentral Coliseum - Oakland, CA - September 14

Bad Bunny & Alesso Petco Park - San Diego, CA - September 17

Bad Bunny - Petco Park - San Diego, CA - September 18

Bad Bunny & Alesso - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV - September 23

Bad Bunny - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV - September 24

Bad Bunny & Alesso - Chase Field - Phoenix, AZ - September 28

Bad Bunny & Diplo - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA - September 30

Bad Bunny - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA - October 1

Bad Bunny - Estadio Azteca - Mexico City, Mexico - December 9

Beyond his music, Bad Bunny is a superstar today for smashing stereotypes. With ardent support for the LGBTQ+ community, he urged the crowd to scream, "Love the people who love you for who you are." The previous shows were a massive success and the tickets to the upcoming concerts are selling out like candy.

Also read: Bad Bunny cast as El Muerto in Spider-Man spin-off film; Becomes Marvel's first live-action Latino lead

Here's everything you need to know about the BTS concert in Busan