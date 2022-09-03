The World’s Hottest Tour 2022: Upcoming Bad Bunny concerts after Houston

Recently in the limelight for its Houston show, Bad Bunny will now visit Medellin in November 2022 to play his latest album.

by Ayushi Balani   |  Updated on Sep 03, 2022
Advertisement

The World’s Hottest Tour: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, popularly known Bad Bunny, is here on the 2022 Reggaeton Tour. This is the first tour of this 28-year-old Puerto Rican throughout America. With 43 scheduled concerts, the next two concerts will be held at Medellin. If you are ready to groove to dance songs, here is all you need to know about his upcoming concerts for the new Bad Bunny album

The first of two massively successful concerts by Bad Bunny were held at Minute Maid Park which were non-stop parties. Being called the World's Hottest Tour, suits the event as the events were definitely hot! Bad Bunny is one of the biggest music stars right now. In fact, he is one of the most streamed Spotify artists since 2022. He was the first Latin act to win the MTV Video Music Award for artist of the year.

Bad Bunny Concert 2022: Concert Dates

The Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny will be hitting the road to promote his new album and here are the dates of his next concerts. 

  • Bad Bunny - Minute Maid Park - Houston, TX - September 2 
  • Bad Bunny & Alesso - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX - September 7
  • Bad Bunny & Alesso - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX - September 14
  • Bad Bunny & Alesso - RingCentral Coliseum - Oakland, CA - September 14
  • Bad Bunny & Alesso Petco Park - San Diego, CA - September 17
  • Bad Bunny - Petco Park - San Diego, CA - September 18
  • Bad Bunny & Alesso - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV - September 23
  • Bad Bunny - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV - September 24
  • Bad Bunny & Alesso - Chase Field - Phoenix, AZ - September 28
  • Bad Bunny & Diplo - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA -  September 30
  • Bad Bunny - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA - October 1
  • Bad Bunny - Estadio Azteca - Mexico City, Mexico - December 9

Beyond his music, Bad Bunny is a superstar today for smashing stereotypes. With ardent support for the LGBTQ+ community, he urged the crowd to scream, "Love the people who love you for who you are." The previous shows were a massive success and the tickets to the upcoming concerts are selling out like candy. 

FAQs

How old is Bad Bunny?
Born on March 10, 1994, he is 28 years old.
How tall is Bad Bunny?
He is 5’11
Is Bad Bunny Dominican?
He is Puerto Rican.
