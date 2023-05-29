Bad Bunny accused of 'stealing' Kendall Jenner's clothes after duo was spotted in similar attire; DEETS inside

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s alleged relationship has been making headlines over the last couple of months. The duo is often spotted together packing on PDA and hanging out together. The 27 year old model was also spotted dancing and enjoying at Bad Bunny’s headlining set at Coachella 2023. Though Jenner and Bunny are yet to confirm their romance, fans believe that they have been dating ever since the former broke up with her boyfriend Devin Booker.

Recently, Bad Bunny made a big fashion statement while visiting the Monaco Grand Prix for Circuit de Monaco. Though the Puerto Rican singer turned heads with his outfit, some people were quick to criticize him. Here is everything to know about the same.

Bad Bunny faces social media backlash

Bad Bunny recently became the target of social media backlash after he supposedly donned the same attire as her rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner. Fans are irked that Bunny ditched his fashion sense to impress his new girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

Netizens pointed out that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were wearing similar attire as the latter attended the Monaco Grand Prix. As images of the Puerto Rican singer’s outfit were released on social media, some fans accused him of stealing Kendall’s clothes. These speculations arose because the 27 year old supermodel was seen wearing a strikingly similar design recently.

Some fashion critics even suggested that only rich people like Bad Bunny can get away with wearing an outfit like that. People even hoped that Bunny would return to his original style before he broke out in the music industry.

However, soon it was pointed out that the rumored couple was not wearing identical outfits. The outfit in question was a Jean-Paul Gaultier Max Mad design, which is a high-end fashion brand creating clothing for both men and women. Bad Bunny was, in fact, wearing a vintage 1995 piece by French haute couture.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Bad Bunny take a dig at Kendall Jenner’s ex Harry Styles during his Coachella 2023 set? Find out