Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner go separate ways after almost 1 year of dating: Exploring their relationship and split

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's whirlwind but hushed-hushed romance has come to an end. As reported by various sources, the couple quietly parted ways a few weeks back after dating for almost a year.

What started with PDA-filled concerts, front seats at fashion shows, sports events, and cute horseback riding dates ended up with Kendall Jenner and the pop star last being spotted together at Bad Bunny’s SNL afterparty in October.

Exploring Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s short-lived romance

The 818 founder and the Puerto Rican pop sensation were first linked together in February this year when the duo went on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber. For the unversed, Hailey and Kendall are very good friends.

A source in a report suggests that Kendall and Bad Bunny were introduced by a common friend after the latter shifted to LA. Their romance blossomed gradually over the spring as the couple was spotted on multiple dates including a horseback riding date which Kendall loves. They were also seen packing up on PDA at Coachella.

They enjoyed a vacation together in Idaho over the summer. “They definitely seem in love, and super serious,” a source close to the couple revealed to People.

Their romance continued to turn heads as the couple made a front-row appearance during the Milan fashion week. Kendall herself walked the ramp for Versace just hours apart from her fashion show date with her flame Bad Bunny, a testament to her dedication towards her relationship with him.

The now estranged couple’s last public outing together was during Bad Bunny’s SNL after-party in October. The Mía singer had taken up the double duty of both hosting and guest starring in SNL back then.

Their frequent public outings aside, none of the two were ever vocal about their relationship. Speaking about his private life or rather we say not speaking about his private life in the October issue of Vanity Fair, the 29-year-old singer and rapper said, “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know.”

The reason for their breakup as reported by multiple outlets is that both of them are extremely busy and realize that they are still young and have much more to achieve before settling down.

Major break-ups of 2023 summed up here

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s breakup adds their name to an already lengthy roster of celebrity breakups this year which includes Hugh Jackman and Deboraa-Lee Furness, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, and more.

