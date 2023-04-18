Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner snapped getting cozy at Coachella 2023; Deets inside

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner relationship rumors aren't going away any time soon. The supermodel and rapper were officially pictured getting cozy at Coachella on April 16. This time the two could be seen wearing similar black and white outfits. The duo appeared all kinds of cozy at one point as the singer whispered something in the model's ear. Although, it wasn't the full-fledged kiss fans were hoping for, their public appearance unquestionably supports all romance rumors.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at Coachella 2023

The 27-year-old Kardashian star and 29-year-old Latin music megastar are spending more time together. The pair were captured numerous times throughout the weekend. Kendall Jenner was spotted dancing to a Puerto Rican artist during his performance on Friday, the first day of the celebrity-studded festival. In a video posted on TikTok, the 818 founder could be seen dancing in a leather jacket and denim shorts during Bunny’s hit song, "Después de la Playa."

Bad Bunny’s recent Instagram story has sent fans into a frenzy as they discovered that Kendall was seated next to Bad Bunny in that video from his stories because of her voice and hair. These Coachella vibes seem to indicate that Kendall and Bad Bunny are still going strong.

How Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s rumored romance started?

It began when the two were seen out on a romantic dinner date in Beverly Hills in February, there were immediate rumors that the two were dating. The two have been seen together a couple more times since then, including at Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Oscars after-party and most recently on a horse ride date.

