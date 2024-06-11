Bad Bunny and Will Ferrell Starrer Dropz Officially Under Development At Paramount Animation; See Details

Paramount and Nickelodeon Animation president Ramsey Naito has confirmed that five original projects are under development at the Studios, including Bad Bunny and Will Ferrell starrer Dropz. A Swan Lake adaption is also in the works at the Studio, among other projects, ahead of the Annecy Animation Festival 2024!

Naito on the star-studded film Dropz

Naito says the film will be about “real kids in a super extraordinary situation.” Will Ferrell is producing the project alongside Jessica Elbaum and David Koplan. They have brought the Puerto Rican rapper on board as executive producer.

The film will be helmed by Rob Letterman, who will also co-write the script with Holter. The Paramount and Nickelodeon Animation president also promised the project would be a “cultural statement” for kids and families and “infused” with contemporary fashion.

Other projects under development at Paramount Studios

Apart from Dropz, the banner is developing four other projects, including a sci-fi comedy, Muttnik, that follows the story of a cute puppy turned “Han Solo-type space bandit” and his journey back to Earth to reunite with his family. Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, and Zareh Nalbandian are producing the film.

Once Upon a Motorcycle Dude is another feature under development that Naito describes as a “fairytale disrupter.” Instead of being a damsel in distress, the princess in the film teams up with a post-apocalyptic motorcyclist to save their kingdom.

How I Met Your Mother’s Kourtney Kang will write a modern retelling of the fairy tale Swan Lake, which Temple Hill will produce.

After teasing some upcoming projects, Naito promised that the company has a lot on its slate in the coming years and wishes to create even more. He added that they aim to create movies “that reach kids and families everywhere, have a real relatability, and feel broad and diverse.”

Stay tuned for more updates!