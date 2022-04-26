Bad Bunny cast as El Muerto in Spider-Man spin-off film; Becomes Marvel's first live-action Latino lead

Bad Bunny aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio was announced as Marvel's latest superhero in Sony's portfolio as the actor was cast in the role of El Muerto for a standalone film on the Spider-Man character. The film has been announced to hit the theatres in January 2024. The Grammy Award-winning artist Ocasio will be the first-ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie.

For the unreversed, the El Muerto is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask which provides him with superhuman strength. The comic books have shown this character face-off with Spider-Man. As Sony confirmed Bad Bunny's casting at the CinemaCon event, the rapper expressed his excitement about taking on the project.

According to Variety, Ocasio said, "To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible .. so exciting." He also revealed that he has been a fan of wrestling since he was a child and considering his Marvel character's talents, the actor is excited to take on the role.

The other Sony-Marvel projects that were also announced at CinemaCon 2022 included the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which has been titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and is slated to release in June 2023. Apart from Bad Bunny, other new stars to join the Marvel-Sony portfolio also include Dakota Johnson who has been cast in Madame Web. Another big announcement at the CinemaCon also included the confirmation of the third instalment for Tom Hardy's Venom franchise which is expected to come out in 2024.

ALSO READ: Venom 3 starring Tom Hardy gets officially announced at CinemaCon 2022