Bad Bunny Concert Targeted by Potential Mass Shooter, Federal Indictment Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

According to the federal government, an Arizona man planned a mass shooting at a Bad Bunny concert in Atlanta. A 58-year-old man named Mark Adams Prieto was identified for planning a mass shooting at a Bad Bunny concert in Atlanta to initiate a race war before the presidential election in the United States.

He has been charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, firearms trafficking, and the transfer of a firearm for use in a hate crime. If condemned, he could be sentenced to up to 40 years in lockup.

Furthermore, according to an affidavit obtained by NBC News, after their month-long investigation, Prieto attempted to recruit an undercover agent to join the mass shooting. “Prieto believes that martial law will be implemented shortly after the 2024 election and that a mass shooting should occur prior,” the source told the FBI Phoenix, The affidavit also stated that he was also “ready to kill a bunch of people.”

Why did Mark Adams Prieto choose Atlanta as his target city?

Mark Adams Prieto allegedly decided to choose Atlanta because he believed black people had gathered there and turned it into a hotbed of crime.

“The reason I say Atlanta. Why, why is Georgia such a f–ked-up state now? When I was a kid, that was one of the most conservative states in the country. Why is it not now?” Prieto allegedly told the authorities.

“Because as the crime got worse in L.A., St. Louis, and all these other cities, all the [racial slur] moved out of those [places] and moved to Atlanta. That’s why it isn’t so great anymore. And they’ve been there for a couple, several years,” as stated by the affidavit.

Why was Mark Adams Prieto planning to opt for for a rap concert for the attack?

Mark Adams Prieto allegedly planned a mass shooting at a rap concert targeting Black people to spark a race war. He advised his co-conspirators to wear hoodies to blend in and also drop flags at the venue.

The mastermind also planned to stash guns near the venue before traveling across the country to carry out the shooting. He planned to attack concerts happening in June and July, including Bad Bunny's concert.

Prieto initially planned to carry out the shooting in March but later wanted to delay it. He was arrested on May 14 and admitted to discussing the mass shooting with investigators, claiming he didn't intend to proceed with the attack.