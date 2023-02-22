Bad Bunny fuels dating rumours by carrying Kendall Jenner’s favourite phone case

Is Bad Bunny’s phone case hinting towards a rumored romance with Kendall Jenner? Recently, a picture of Bad Bunny with a phone case similar to that of Kendall was seen doing the rounds on social media. Kendall owns the same case in a hot chocolate color. There are speculations that the two might be romantically involved as the duo were seen together a lot lately.

On Saturday, a glimpse of Bad Bunny’s phone case was caught under the camera when he arrived at the same restaurant as the supermodel. However, they left through a different exit. The style of his phone cover resembled much like Kendall Jenner’s favorite phone case. The model has been noticed using this phone cover a number of times on different occasions. She was also spotted using that cover while hanging out with ex-boyfriend Devin Booker as it appeared a lot in her holiday mirror selfies. Justin Bieber is also a fan of Urban Sophistications’ Puffer case, he has the same cover in white Marshmallow cover.