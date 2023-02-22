Bad Bunny fuels dating rumours by carrying Kendall Jenner’s favourite phone case
What’s brewing between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner? The 'Tití Me Preguntó' singer carries same phone case as Kendall Jenner amid dating rumours.
Is Bad Bunny’s phone case hinting towards a rumored romance with Kendall Jenner? Recently, a picture of Bad Bunny with a phone case similar to that of Kendall was seen doing the rounds on social media. Kendall owns the same case in a hot chocolate color. There are speculations that the two might be romantically involved as the duo were seen together a lot lately.
On Saturday, a glimpse of Bad Bunny’s phone case was caught under the camera when he arrived at the same restaurant as the supermodel. However, they left through a different exit. The style of his phone cover resembled much like Kendall Jenner’s favorite phone case. The model has been noticed using this phone cover a number of times on different occasions. She was also spotted using that cover while hanging out with ex-boyfriend Devin Booker as it appeared a lot in her holiday mirror selfies. Justin Bieber is also a fan of Urban Sophistications’ Puffer case, he has the same cover in white Marshmallow cover.
Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating?
After being spotted leaving the same restaurant in Los Angeles together during a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, the supermodel and the rapper have sparked dating rumours.
As per reports, the Biebers were seen having dinner with the 'Kardashian' star and ‘Gato De Nacho’ singer on February 18. While Bad Bunny donned a brown jacket with a pair of cream-colored pants and accessorized them with a baseball cap, the 28-year-old came in a pair of all-black leather pants and an oversized jacket at the Beverly Hills restaurant. Bad Bunny was previously dating Gabriela Berlingeri. The duo met in 2017; although it’s still unclear whether the two are still in a relationship. Kendall was last seen with Devin Booker.
