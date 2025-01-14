Bad Bunny Reveals Endearing Nickname For Adam Sandler Ahead of Happy Gilmore 2 Release: 'He’s Super Nice'

Bad Bunny has coined an adorable nickname for Adam Sandler which reflects their close bond formed during the making of Happy Gilmore 2.

In an interview published January 13 in Rolling Stone, the Puerto Rican artist talked about his admiration for Sandler, referring to him as family. He even took out his phone and showed the reporter that Sandler's contact saved as "Tío Sandler."

Upon being asked whether he vibed with Sandler, the rapper said, "Pshhh. That’s my uncle. Adam Sandler is my uncle" before adding, "He’s Tío Sandler. He’s super nice."

The Monaco singer, whose album Debí Tirar Más Fotos was released on January 5, shot Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Darren Aronofsky's Caught Stealing in a back-to-back shoot. He said the two projects are worlds apart but enjoyed the difference and hints that he is leaning more and more toward an acting career.

"I’m always going to make music, but I’d spend some time just making films and dedicating myself to acting," the musician added.

He highlighted the difference between his acting projects, saying, "I think the way I worked it out, when those two movies get released — when people see them, they’ll say, 'Wow, this guy is really acting.' Because it’s two different movies, two different parts, two different people."

Advertisement

Happy Gilmore 2 features a stellar cast that includes Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce, Ben Stiller, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Bad Bunny, Kevin James, David Spade, and more. It will premiere on Netflix in 2025.

ALSO READ: 7 Adam Sandler's Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide; Hotel Transylvania franchise, Grown Ups and more