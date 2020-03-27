Bad Education Trailer: Hugh Jackman puts together a nuanced performance in a scandalous school drama

The film is touted to be a drama based on a real-life school scandal from the year 2006. Hugh Jackman plays the head of the school from Roslyn School District located in Long Island.

The Academy Award nominee, Hugh Jackman will be playing the lead in the upcoming film titled Bad Education. The makers of the film released the trailer and we must say it is intriguing till its very last second. The film is touted to be a drama based on a real-life school scandal from the year 2006. Hugh Jackman plays the head of the school from Roslyn School District located in Long Island. The film Bad Education also features Allison Janney who is a district official along with being a close associate of Hugh Jackman's character Frank Tassone.

The school head, Frank is determined to put the school among the top-ranking schools in the district. He successfully manages to put the school in the fourth place and pledges to take it to the numero uno spot. A girl then shows up at the school to interview Frank Tassone for what she defined as a 'puff piece' and how Hugh Jackman further adds that the article can be more than just a puff piece. Allison Janney's character Pam Gluckin is next in line for the interview, which turns into a nightmare when news of the duo embezzling district money comes to light.

Check out the trailer of Bad Education:

The worst dream comes true for Frank and Pam. Hugh Jackman has played an ambitious school superintendent with many flaws. He does his best to put the school on the top spot but not in ways that can be called righteous. The trailer sees some fine performances from its entire star cast.

