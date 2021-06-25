Bad Habits Music Video: Ed Sheeran turns into a blond haired vampire for his peppy new track

Ed Sheeran dropped the music video of his new track Bad Habits and it has all the elements of becoming a fun party number.

Ed Sheeran is back with a new track and a new look too this time. The singer famously ditched his ginger hair for his new music video to the song Bad Habits. Sheeran's peppy track gets an apocalyptic video that has him dress up in the look of a vampire but a rather stylish one. Ed sports a pink suit and blond hair while flashing his vampire smile in the track.

The song seems much different from what we have seen of Sheeran before and it looks like the singer is hoping to get everyone on the dance floor with this new track. The singer's glittery eye makeup and flashy wardrobe certainly remains the highlight of the video. Ahead of releasing the song's teaser, Ed had previously apologised to his fans for shedding his signature ginger look just for the music video.

The video follows Sheeran's vampire and his fellow mates wreaking havoc at a shopping center. At one point, the singer also sees a human version of himself pop out of the car.

Check out the song video here:

Bad Habits happens to be the singer's first song after he surprised his songs with the unexpected release of Afterglow in December 2020. Before releasing Afterglow, Sheeran had mentioned that he will be taking some time off since he had welcomed a baby with his wife Cherry Seaborn. Sheeran also updated his fans on his daughter's birth revealing her name as Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

As for the new song, it looks like Sheeran has given his fans a much-needed mood lifter with this dance-y number.

