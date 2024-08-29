Bad Monkey Episode 4 Recap: Why Did Nick Ends Up Killing Yizzy? Explored

The murder mystery in Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey takes an unexpected turn in Episode 4, revealing major plot twists earlier than expected. The episode reveals the shocking discovery that Nick Stripling and private developer Christopher (Rob Delaney) are actually the same person.

Episode 4 dives into Nick's past, showing his journey from a scammer to a man desperate enough to fake his own death. This episode also highlights how Eve (Meredith Hagner), a manipulative woman who enters Nick's life, influences his transformation into a more dangerous character. Her influence pushes Nick into more severe crimes, leading to a fake death plot and eventually murder to cover their tracks.

When Nick met her, Eve was a struggling actress who could not cry on command. Nick was a single dad trying to support his daughter Caitlin. When Nick took Caitlin to a party, he met Eve, who was working as a shot girl. Despite Caitlin’s disapproval, Nick quickly fell for Eve. They eventually married, and Nick and his friend Izzy started a scam involving fake medical prescriptions. Eve was also involved, using her charm to help with the scam.

Meanwhile, Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn) and Rosa (Natalie Martinez) continue their investigation. Episode 4 takes a break from their current storyline to explore Yancy's backstory, showing how he met his ex, Bonnie (Michelle Monaghan), and why he was suspended from the force. The previous episode reveals Yancy’s softer side and more about his past relationships, adding more depth to his character.

Nick’s business started to grow, and Eve planned to buy a large piece of land. However, when the tax department caught onto their scam, Nick decided to fake his own death to escape. Izzy was involved in this plan, and despite the fake death, things went wrong. Nick ended up killing Izzy and other people to cover up the scam, while Eve remained calm and manipulative throughout.

Back in the present, Yancy is in serious trouble. After uncovering police corruption in the past, Yancy’s enemies catch up with him. The episode ends with Yancy making a critical connection between Nick and Christopher, just before he is knocked out by a now-psychotic Nick.

The first four episodes are available on Apple TV+, with new episodes released every Wednesday.

