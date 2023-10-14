'Bad stuff can happen to me...': When Taylor Swift revealed THIS album was emotionally 'transformative' for her; said she could 'have been too afraid to speak up'

Taylor Swift's Reputation tour, held from May to November 2018, was a groundbreaking spectacle in her career. It marked a dramatic shift in her image, embracing a more assertive and confident persona. The tour showcased her multifaceted talents, combining elaborate staging, state-of-the-art special effects, and a compelling narrative. Taylor performed hit tracks from her Reputation album, captivating audiences with a bold mix of pop and electronica. The tour's massive success solidified her status as a global superstar, redefining her public image and proving her enduring relevance in the music industry. It was a transformative journey for Swift and her fans alike.

Taylor Swift’s transformation emotional journey

In an interview with Rolling Stone , Taylor Swift candidly opened up about her transformative emotional journey. When the interviewer asked her, “When did you get to the place that’s described on the opening track of Lover, “I Forgot That You Existed”?” Swift answered, “It was sometime on the Reputation tour, which was the most transformative emotional experience of my career. That tour put me in the healthiest, most balanced place I’ve ever been. After that tour, bad stuff can happen to me, but it doesn’t level me anymore. The stuff that happened a couple of months ago with Scott [Borchetta] would have leveled me three years ago and silenced me. I would have been too afraid to speak up. Something about that tour made me disengage from some part of public perception I used to hang my entire identity on, which I now know is incredibly unhealthy.”

ALSO READ: ‘I usually write a…’: Revisiting the moment when Taylor Swift performed her iconic ‘monologue song’ on SNL

Taylor Swift on ‘entertaining people’

During the interview, Swift was questioned about her “actual revelation” while on her Reputation tour. She said, “It’s almost like I feel more clear about the fact that my job is to be an entertainer. It’s not like this massive thing that sometimes my brain makes it into, and sometimes the media makes it into, where we’re all on this battlefield and everyone’s gonna die except one person, who wins. It’s like, “No, do you know what? Katy is going to be legendary. Gaga is going to be legendary. Beyoncé is going to be legendary. Rihanna is going to be legendary. Because the work that they made completely overshadows the myopia of this 24-hour news cycle of clickbait.” And somehow I realized that on tour, as I was looking at people’s faces. We’re just entertaining people, and it’s supposed to be fun.”

ALSO READ: ‘I’ll never know what…’: Taylor Swift drops new post expressing how Beyoncé has been her ‘guiding light’ in ‘life’; DEETS inside