'Bada** Mutha Right There': Van Hunt Honors Halle Berry On Mother's Day; Check Out His Post

Van Hunt paid a heartwarming tribute to his love, Halle Berry, on Mother’s Day this May. His Instagram post was full of hilarity along with genuine appreciation, including the Mother’s Day greetings.

Furthermore, the article also gives you a brief glimpse of their romantic relationship and how long they have been together.

Van Hunt’s tribute to girlfriend Halle Berry on Mother’s Day

Van Hunt (54) gave a wild tribute to his romantic companion Halle Berry (57), on Instagram on May 12, Sunday.

The post depicts the Monster’s Ball star posing naked on a balcony surrounded by pot plants. In the picture, she can be seen looking at the camera with her body facing away from it. From the photo, it looks like the picture was clicked from the ground while the actress was posing on the balcony.

Hunt began his caption by writing: "Happy Mother's day from the bottom... of my heart." Hilariously adding, "Oh s---, I wasn't s'posed to post that!"

"Butt...u hav to admit thassa bada--... mutha right there!" the Seconds of Pleasure singer concluded the caption.

Meanwhile, the musician Hunt and the actress Berry met during the quarantine period.

About Van Hunt and Halle Berry’s blooming relationship

Van Hunt and Halle Berry met each other in 2020. They jelled up together really well when they met. The pair got to know each other over the phone during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, Berry confirmed her relationship with Hunt on September 17, 2020, sharing a post on her Instagram captioning: "Now ya know...”

According to People, the actress is a mother of 16-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela with her ex Gabriel Aubry and 10-year-old son Maceo-Robert, whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, whereas the musician is a father to a teenage son, Drake.

Although the lovebirds aren't married, Berry teased that they want to eventually tie the knot. The romantic pair has also been candid about their deep love and immense support for each other.

In conclusion, Van Hunt and Halle Berry’s blooming romantic relationship depicts their strong love and affection for each other!

