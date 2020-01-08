BAFTA 2020: ‘BAFTAs So White’ starts to trend after not a single person of colour receives a nomination

BAFTA 2020 Nominations: The list of nominees has fumed the online commentators as not a single person of colour was nominated in the main acting categories.

On 7th January 2020, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced the 2020 nominations list. Todd Phillips' Joker is leading the way with 11 nominations, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood with 10 nods. Marvel's Avengers: Endgame also scored a spot for its visual effects. The nominations were announced by Asa Butterfield and Charlie's Angels star Ella Balinska. Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron found their names in the Best Actress category whereas Joaquin Phoenix and Leonardo DiCaprio were nominated for Best Actor.

But the list of nominees has fumed the online commentators as not a single person of colour was nominated in the main acting categories. A huge space has been given to films like Joker, The Irishman and many more as expected. But many started claiming that there were 20 names in the acting category and all being white. Due to which #BAFTAsSoWhite was trending on social media. Acknowledging the issue, BAFTA said that they would have liked to have seen more diversity in the nominations, it does continue to be an industry-wide issue.

According to TOI, BAFTA's director of awards, Emma Baehr, said that she thinks more films need to be made, and entered, giving people a chance to see them. They would absolutely like to see more diversity, but she also doesn't want to take away from those celebrating.

The award ceremony is slated to be held on 2 February. Laura Dern for Marriage Story and Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit are in the race for Best Supporting Actress whereas Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood and Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood were nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

