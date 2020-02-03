BAFTA 2020: Brad Pitt leaves William & Kate in splits after he jokes about Harry & Meghan's UK exit

Brad Pitt took a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK exit decision. The actor joked about the recent royal family development in the presence of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Trust Brad Pitt to bring a laugh in a room despite not physically attending an event. The actor has been delivering some of the funniest acceptance speeches. From taking a dig at his dating life to his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Brad has been the talk of the town following every award function. BAFTA 2020 was no different. The actor added an element of humour to his acceptance speech but this time around, he took a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the United Kingdom in the presence of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Brad was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor at BAFTA this year. He beat fellow contenders Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci to win the trophy. he actor couldn't make it to the event. But he sent his acceptance speech through his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Margot Robbie.

The Bombshell actress accepted the trophy on behalf of the actor and read out his acceptance speech. "He is going to name this [award] Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him," Robbie revealed. The cameras quickly panned towards the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and they joined the audience in the Royal Albert Hall to laugh at Brad's statement.

Brad has bagged all the Best Supporting Actor at all the awards show this season. The actor has been nominated for the same category at the Academy Awards taking place next weekend. Do you think Brad will have a clean sweep? Let us know your prediction in the comments below.

