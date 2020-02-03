BAFTA 2020 Full Winners List: 1917 bags 7 awards, Parasite, Joker & Brad Pitt win BIG
And the biggest winner of the BAFTA 2020 is 1917. The war drama, directed by Sam Mendes, has been taking home some of the biggest awards this awards season. A week before the Oscars 2020 could commence, the star-studded movie has bagged as many as seven awards at the 73rd British Academy film awards. The movie bagged Best Film, Best Director, Best Special Visual Effects, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Sound. South Korean movie Parasite was another big winner at BAFTA.
Bong Joon-ho's international movie bagged two awards. Best Film Not in the English Language and Best Original Screenplay. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern took home another Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively, this season. Brad won the BAFTA award for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood where Laura won for her act in Marriage Story. Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger took home the Best Actor and Best Actress for their respective roles in Joker and Judy. Joker also won Best Casting and Best Original Score.
Without further ado, check out the winners' list below:
Best Film
WINNER: 1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
WINNER: Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Director
WINNER: 1917 – Sam Mendes
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Best Casting
WINNER: Joker
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes
EE rising star award (voted for by the public)
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
WINNER: Micheal Ward
Best Film not in the English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
WINNER: Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Special Visual Effects
WINNER: 1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Screenplay
Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
WINNER: Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
Best Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
WINNER: For Sama
The Great Hack
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
WINNER: Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)
Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)
Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer/director)
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado Aparicio (writer/director)
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
WINNER: Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Cinematography
WINNER: 1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse
Best Editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
WINNER: Le Mans ’66
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
WINNER: Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Production Design
WINNER: 1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Sound
WINNER: 1917
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Score
1917
Jojo Rabbit
WINNER: Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best British Short Film
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
The Trap
Best British Short Animation
WINNER: Grandad Was a Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
Best Makeup and Hair
1917
WINNER: Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
Best Animated Film
Frozen II
WINNER: Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Outstanding British film
WINNER: 1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema
Andy Serkis
