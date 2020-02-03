BAFTA 2020 Full Winners List: 1917 bags 7 awards, Parasite, Joker & Brad Pitt win BIG

BAFTA Awards 2020 Winners: The 73rd British Academy Film Awards took place over the weekend. War Drama 1917 won the highest number of awards this year, including Best Film and Best Director. Joker's Joaquin Phoenix and Judy star Renée Zellweger won the Best Actor and Best Actress.

And the biggest winner of the BAFTA 2020 is 1917. The war drama, directed by Sam Mendes, has been taking home some of the biggest awards this awards season. A week before the Oscars 2020 could commence, the star-studded movie has bagged as many as seven awards at the 73rd British Academy film awards. The movie bagged Best Film, Best Director, Best Special Visual Effects, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Sound. South Korean movie Parasite was another big winner at BAFTA.

Bong Joon-ho's international movie bagged two awards. Best Film Not in the English Language and Best Original Screenplay. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern took home another Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively, this season. Brad won the BAFTA award for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood where Laura won for her act in Marriage Story. Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger took home the Best Actor and Best Actress for their respective roles in Joker and Judy. Joker also won Best Casting and Best Original Score.

Without further ado, check out the winners' list below:

Best Film

WINNER: 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

WINNER: Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Director

WINNER: 1917 – Sam Mendes

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker - Todd Phillips

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Best Casting

WINNER: Joker

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

EE rising star award (voted for by the public)

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

WINNER: Micheal Ward

Best Film not in the English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

WINNER: Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Special Visual Effects

WINNER: 1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Screenplay

Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

WINNER: Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

Best Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

WINNER: For Sama

The Great Hack

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

WINNER: Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)

For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)

Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)

Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer/director)

Retablo – Álvaro Delgado Aparicio (writer/director)

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

WINNER: Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Cinematography

WINNER: 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans ’66

The Lighthouse

Best Editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

WINNER: Le Mans ’66

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

WINNER: Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Production Design

WINNER: 1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Sound

WINNER: 1917

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Score

1917

Jojo Rabbit

WINNER: Joker

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best British Short Film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

The Trap

Best British Short Animation

WINNER: Grandad Was a Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

Best Makeup and Hair

1917

WINNER: Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

Best Animated Film

Frozen II

WINNER: Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Outstanding British film

WINNER: 1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema

Andy Serkis

ALSO READ: BAFTA 2020: The Irishman star Al Pacino trips and FALLS on the red carpet; See Photos

Read More