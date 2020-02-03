BAFTA 2020: The Irishman star Al Pacino trips and FALLS on the red carpet; See Photos

BAFTA 2020: Al Pacino tripped and fell on the 73rd British Academy Film Awards red carpet. The actor, who was nominated for his role in The Irishman, suffered no injuries.

The 73rd British Academy Film Awards took place in the UK this weekend. The best performances and movies were nominated at the BAFTA. While all eyes were on who will take home a BAFTA award this year and find a spot on the BAFTA 2020 winners' list, an unfortunate red carpet moment caught everyone's eye. Photos from the red carpet reveal The Irishman star Al Pacino tripped and fell on moments before he could pose for the cameras at the event.

The 79-year-old actor was sporting an all-black suit with a tint of color. He completed the look with a pair of sunglasses. The actor was seen making his way into the event when he lost balance and tripped. He was pictured holding on to the people around him as he tried to get back on his feet. Pacino was accompanied by his girlfriend Meital Dohan. She quickly rushed to his side and helped him to retain his balance. Fortunately, Pacino suffered no injuries.

Check out the photos below:

Al Pacino was nominated under the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his role in The Irishman. The actor lost the award to Brad Pitt. The latter bagged the award for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt is sweeping away the award in all the awards show this season. He not only took home the BAFTA but he also took home the Golden Globe Award and SAG Award for the role.

