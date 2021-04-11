BAFTA 2021: Adarsh Gourav says it'll be 'foolish' of him to get upset if he doesn't win for The White Tiger.

Adarsh Gourav, who has already made international waves, is ecstatic about his first BAFTA nomination. However, he admitted that he has zero expectations of winning.

As the delayed awards season inches closer, the BAFTA awards is all set to go live on Sunday night in London. This year, the BAFTA nominees are a diverse group of personalities ranging from actors to filmmakers to casts. One such nominee is India's Adarsh Gourav who has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in The White Tiger. Adarsh is nominated alongside heavyweight performers like Anthony Hopkins, Chadwick Boseman, Mads Mikkelsen, Riz Ahmed and Tahar Rahim.

Speaking to IANS, Adarsh said, "As cliched as it might sound, nomination in BAFTA was way more than a big deal for me, so I have zero expectation, really. I have a whole career to go and bag more films, great performances, and nominations."

He added that it would be foolish of him to get upset if he didn't win. "If I don't get it, I have no reason to feel upset because I am one of the nominated actors, and the rest of them are legends! This is my first big film, first-ever nomination. That is why I am saying that I am extremely fortunate to be nominated in the first place. It will be foolish of me to feel upset. I think I am not very actively thinking about the result," Adarsh revealed.

The BAFTA 2021 awards will commence virtually in London on 11 April. The crafts-focused awards were announced for eight categories on Saturday night.

