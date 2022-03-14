BAFTA Awards 2022 Winners List: Dune takes home multiple wins; Power of the Dog bags Best Film honour
The shining ceremony of the BAFTA's 2022 is here! The British Academy of Film and Television Arts was previously shifted to a virtual stage in 2021 due to the complications caused by the pandemic. The red carpet glitters brighter as the much-awaited film galore adorns famous movie stars after a year's hiatus. Taking back the ropes in her hands, actress Rebel Wilson hosts the event once more after she rocked the ceremony in 2020.
Leading the ranks are movies that touched the heartstrings of the audiences as well as the critics this year that brought us a revival of the cinema as 2022 that saw the year that saw the industry hop back on its feet with some of the best-produced films ever. Earing the most nods with 11 nominations is Dune followed by No Time to Die, Belfast, West Side Story, The Power of the Dog and Don't Look Up. Scroll down further to find out if your favourites took the cake this year.
Check out the winners' list from BAFTA 2022 below:
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog *WINNER*
Director
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan – Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog *WINNER*
Julia Ducournau – Titane
Original Screenplay
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza *WINNER*
Adapted Screenplay
Sian Heder – CODA *WINNER*
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizz
Emilia Jones – CODA
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan – After Love *WINNER*
Tessa Thompson – Passing
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
Will Smith – King Richard *WINNER*
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story *WINNER*
Ann Dowd – Mass
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA *WINNER*
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast *WINNER*
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director or Producer
After love
Boiling Point
The Harder They Fall *WINNER*
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing
Film Not In The English Language
Drive My Car *WINNER*
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary
Becoming Costeau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) *WINNER*
Animated Film
Encanto *WINNER*
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Original Score
Daniel Pemberton – Being the Ricardos
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Hans Zimme – Dune *WINNER*
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Casting
Carolyn McLeod – Boiling Point
Francine Maisler – Dune
Massimo Appollo – The Hand of God
Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman – King Richard
Cindy Tolan – West Side Story *WINNER*
Cinematography
Dune *WINNER*
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Editing
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
No Time to Die *WINNER*
Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Production Design
Cyrano
Dune *WINNER*
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Costume Design
Cruella *WINNER*
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
Make Up & Hair
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye *WINNER*
House of Gucci
Sound
Dune *WINNER*
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
A Quiet Place Part II
West Side Story
Special Visual Effects
Dune *WINNER*
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
British Short Animation
Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed the Pigeons *WINNER*
Night of the Living Dread
British Short Film
The Black Cop *WINNER*
Femme
The Palace
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Lashana Lynch *WINNER*
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-Mcphee
Congratulations to all the winners!
