BAFTA Awards 2022 Winners List: Dune takes home multiple wins; Power of the Dog bags Best Film honour

The shining ceremony of the BAFTA's 2022 is here! The British Academy of Film and Television Arts was previously shifted to a virtual stage in 2021 due to the complications caused by the pandemic. The red carpet glitters brighter as the much-awaited film galore adorns famous movie stars after a year's hiatus. Taking back the ropes in her hands, actress Rebel Wilson hosts the event once more after she rocked the ceremony in 2020.

Leading the ranks are movies that touched the heartstrings of the audiences as well as the critics this year that brought us a revival of the cinema as 2022 that saw the year that saw the industry hop back on its feet with some of the best-produced films ever. Earing the most nods with 11 nominations is Dune followed by No Time to Die, Belfast, West Side Story, The Power of the Dog and Don't Look Up. Scroll down further to find out if your favourites took the cake this year.

Check out the winners' list from BAFTA 2022 below:

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog *WINNER*

Director