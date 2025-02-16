BAFTA 2025: 5 Biggest Controversial Moments in Award Show's History, Featuring Matthew Perry and More

BAFTA 2025 is almost here. While there happens to be a lot to talk about the winner and the nominations, let’s recall the time when BAFTA landed into some major controversies.

Here are the five BAFTA controversies that we think you should know about.

Matthew Perry

After the Friends star died, BAFTA announced that it would remember him in its 2024 TV Awards ceremony. This made a lot of angry fans call out the award, saying that the actor was a movie star as well.

Jennifer Lawrence vs Joanna Lumley

During the 2018 BAFTA award, Lumley called Lawrence up on stage as the winner of Outstanding British Film, addressing her as “the hottest actress on the planet.” yet the Red Sparrow actress replied to her with a simple “Hi, that was a bit much but thank you, Joanna.”

Later, Lawrence explained, “I couldn’t have just walked out after she was like, ‘biggest movie star in the world!’ and gone, ‘thank you, Joanna,’” also adding that it would have made it look that she is the prettiest.

BAFTA bubbles

Back in 2002, BAFTA welcomed its guests with a thick layer of soap bubbles. Following this, actors such as Kate Winslet and more had their shoes ruined as the rainy weather had made the foam even worse.

BAFTA vs female directors

Back in 2020, it was noticed that no female directors were nominated for Best Directors since 2013. Over which BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry expressed her disappointment. She mentioned that the awards would push more in the future and would include many female directors.

This then welcomed Greta Gerwig for Little Women and Lulu Wang for her work on The Farewell.

#BaftaBlackOut

This comes from 2019 when the protestors took to the BAFTA red carpet over the issues of the award not including black nominees. It was only Idris Elba for Beasts Of No Nation in the best supporting actor category, and John Boyega winning the Rising Star award.

BAFTA 2025 will be held on February 16, 2025.