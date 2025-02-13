BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Ralph Fiennes, Zoe Saldaña, and Anna Kendrick Among Presenters; Check Out Lineup

As the BAFTAs draw near, it's only natural for fans of the nominated films and performers to feel a surge of excitement. However, this year brings even more thrills, as the lineup of award presenters for the ceremony is equally exciting.

According to The Hollywood Reporter's article, The British Academy has revealed the lineup for the upcoming prestigious ceremony. This list includes many famous names, including Selena Gomez and her co-star from Emilia Perez, Zoe Saldana.

This is not all – other stars who will also present awards at the event include Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Eisenberg, Colman Domingo, Adam Scott, James McAvoy, Joe Alwyn, Camila Cabello, and Anna Kendrick.

Celebrities whose names also made it to the list are Isabella Rossellini, Adam Pearson, Celia Imrie, Gwendoline Christie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Hannah John-Kamen, Letitia Wright, Michelle Monaghan, Naomi Ackie, James Norton, and Mark Hamill.

Additional stars who will present awards include Pamela Anderson, Marisa Tomei, Lupita Nyong'o, Marisa Abela, Leo Woodall, Orlando Bloom, Simon Pegg, Shazad Latif, Thomasin McKenzie, Vanessa Kirby, Stephen Merchant, Vanessa Williams, Will Poulter, Wunmi Mosaku, Will Sharpe, and Tom Felton.

The BAFTA ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at London's Southbank Centre, according to reports.

This year, many exciting projects made it to the nominations. Ventures that were most talked about this year, including The Substance, Wicked, Heretic, A Complete Unknown, Gladiator II, Dune: Part II, Blitz, and many more, have been nominated in various categories. It will surely be exciting to watch what unfolds during the ceremony.