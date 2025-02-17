BAFTA 2025: Why Did Kate Middleton and Prince William Skip the Awards? Here's What We Know

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards were held on February 16, but Prince William and Kate Middleton were noticeably absent. The Prince and Princess of Wales have been regulars at the star-studded ceremony over the years, attending together on five occasions. However, this year, they decided to miss Britain’s biggest film night.

Prince William, who has served as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since 2010, still made a brief appearance during the ceremony through a video message. But he and Kate were noticeably missing from the red carpet this year.

Instead of attending the BAFTAs, the royal couple is reportedly on vacation in the Caribbean. According to The Mail on Sunday, Prince William and Kate traveled to the private island of Mustique for a family getaway.

The palace shared earlier in the week that Prince William and Kate Middleton wouldn’t be at this year’s BAFTAs, though no reason was given at the time. However, February 14 was the start of the school break for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The couple is known for slowing down their royal duties during school holidays so they can focus on spending quality time together as a family.

Although he missed the awards ceremony, Prince William showed his support for British cinema earlier in the week. On February 12, he visited the London Screen Academy, where he met students working on a film.

During his visit, William got a hands-on look at different parts of the filmmaking process. He chatted with the hair and makeup teams, checked out the costume designs, and even tried his hand behind the camera. The visit was a reminder of his continued support for the film industry, even though he couldn’t make it to the BAFTAs this year.

This is not the first time Prince William and Kate have missed the BAFTAs. In 2021, William canceled his attendance following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip. In 2022, scheduling conflicts prevented them from attending.

Prince William last attended the awards in 2024, appearing alone while Kate was recovering from abdominal surgery. The following month, she revealed that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. At the event, he told Elaine Bedell, chief executive of the Southbank Centre, "I'm sorry Catherine's not here. She does love the BAFTAs."

Kate’s last appearance at the BAFTAs was in 2023. She wore a white Alexander McQueen gown that she had previously worn in 2019, adding a chiffon sleeve detail and pairing it with elbow-length gloves and statement earrings from Zara.